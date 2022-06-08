Authorities: Boy who fell into river in Virginia dies

DANVILLE, Va. — An 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died, authorities said.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Danville Register & Bee reported. Two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone, Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman said.