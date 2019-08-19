BOWIE, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say firefighters working to extinguish a brush fire off of U.S. Route 50 found the remains of a burned body.

The Washington Post reports Prince George’s County police and fire officials say the body was found early Saturday in Bowie.

Police spokeswoman Cpl. Kyndle Johnson says authorities weren’t immediately able to determine the person’s age or sex. She says the death is being treated as suspicious and a possible homicide. A cause of death is pending an autopsy.

