An investigation is ongoing into how the animals died. Their remains will be examined by a laboratory in Lynchburg.
Authorities said they charged Floyd McNeil Maitland with two felony counts of animal cruelty. It was not immediately clear whether he’s hired an attorney.
Alvin Langley, chief warden of Dinwiddie County Animal Control, told NBC12 that his agency had not previously seen a case “of this magnitude.”
