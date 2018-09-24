PURCELLVILLE, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say a tree fell on two children swinging in a hammock at a Virginia residence, fatally injuring one of them.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets the two children were swinging in a hammock during a family gathering Saturday at a residence when the tree fell on top of them. Authorities say the hammock had been attached to the tree.

The girl was airlifted to a hospital and later died. The second child received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by ground.

The sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation has determined that the case was a tragic accident.

