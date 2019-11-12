News outlets report sheriff’s Capt. Leslie Comer says the two men knew each other. He says authorities responding to an early morning report of shots fired found an unresponsive Seldon suffering gunshot wounds.

The motive wasn’t immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if Jackson has a lawyer.

The county hadn’t had a homicide since a 2008 murder-suicide by a 74-year-old man.

