MARYLAND

Authorities identify

parkway shooting victim

Authorities on Saturday identified a driver killed in a shooting on Suitland Parkway as Robert Jerome Foreman, 29, of Suitland.

Foreman was struck by gunfire at about 2 p.m. Friday while he was driving in the lanes leading out of the District, between Naylor and Silver Hill roads.

A female passenger, who was sitting in the front seat, was also wounded, according to Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for U.S. Park Police.

Authorities arrived to find the vehicle stopped in the roadway, with both of the shooting victims inside. Investigators do not yet know the source of the gunfire, Delgado said.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital, where Foreman was pronounced dead. Delgado could not provide additional information about the passenger’s condition on Saturday, or whether she was still being treated for her injuries.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, which occurred on a heavily traveled commuter route.

— Samantha Schmidt

Driver dies after truck

leaves road, hits tree

A man died early Saturday after the pickup truck he was driving veered off a highway in Rockville and struck a tree, police said.

The man was driving a 2013 Ford-150 south on Great Seneca Highway near Darnestown Road at about 4:15 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to Montgomery County police.

The vehicle left the highway at the intersection, went airborne and hit a tree. The crash remains under investigation.

The driver, identified as Matthew Dirienzo Klopfer, 27, of Germantown was pronounced dead at the scene.