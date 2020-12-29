Police said in court documents that troopers were called to the facility by a staff member and encountered juveniles and adults conspiring to takeover the center, destroying furniture and breaking windows and doors.
“A locked ‘nurse’s station’ was breached by breaking a window and various controlled narcotics, syringes and medical supplies were taken,” police wrote in charging documents.
The center’s executive director, Sandra Whitney, said in a statement that the damage was “relatively limited.”
Police said 19 detainees were involved in the uprising. Seven have been charged as adults with rioting, second-degree escape and malicious destruction of property and were ordered to be held without bail, according to court records.
Eric Solomon, a spokesman for the Department of Juvenile Services, said Tuesday that no youth or staff were injured,and that DJS is working with state police and center officials to investigate the incident.
