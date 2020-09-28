Deputies and medical personnel responded to Adams’ cell after his cellmate said that he was in medical distress. They performed life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced dead.
A joint investigation is being conducted by Chesterfield Police Department and Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office detectives.
Adams was committed to the jail in February. The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.
