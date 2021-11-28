“At one point, the male unexpectedly exited the residence, engaged with an officer and two shots were fired,” Whittaker said.
Police said that Shawn Alan Smith, 52, was fatally wounded. The officer involved in the shooting was not hurt.
Whittaker said the officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The county did not immediately respond to an email asking for the races of the officer and Smith as well as the officer’s identity.