Authorities: Man injured in Va. duplex explosion has died

FRANKLIN, Va. — A man critically injured when an explosion occurred in his southeastern Virginia duplex over two weeks ago has died from his injuries, authorities said. Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt confirmed that the man died Friday, according to news outlets. The victim was identified by Franklin police spokesperson Robert Porti as Michael Wiggins, The Tidewater News reported.

Wiggins and a woman were critically injured in the explosion, which happened at the Berkley Court Apartments the evening of April 15. The explosion shook surrounding areas and destroyed the home.

Wiggins was transported to a Norfolk hospital, while the woman was airlifted to a Richmond hospital.

Jarratt said previously that a preliminary investigation had determined that a propane explosion had occurred and that there didn’t “seem to be a criminal element involved.” Porti said Friday there were no further updates on the investigation.

Residents in 75 Berkley Court homes remained this week without gas and hot water, WTKR-TV in Norfolk reported. The property management company is waiting for gas lines to be inspected by a third party before they are used again.

