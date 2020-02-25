Rescue teams freed the victim and cut a hole in a fence to remove them from the track bed, Piringer added. The patient was evaluated by medical teams waiting nearby who determined the pedestrian suffered life-threatening traumatic injuries. The victim was brought to a hospital for treatment, Piringer said in a statement at 6:30 a.m.
Metro Transit Police said on Twitter that the person was not struck at the station, and had been climbing a fence when they were hit by the train. The agency emphasized that there are no pedestrian crossings there.
Trains in both directions were running on a single track with delays following the accident, news outlets reported.
