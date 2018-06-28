ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Authorities say a double amputee Army veteran from Washington has died while paddle boarding on the Chesapeake Bay.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say 25-year-old Cody Iorns died Wednesday evening after going out on the water near Annapolis.

Spokeswoman Candy Thomson tells the Capital Gazette Iorns was a double amputee and Army veteran well-known in the paddle boarding community.

Thomson says Iorns went out on the water around 6:30 p.m. with three other people. She says one person in the group saw him face-down in the water and the group attempted to rescue him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Iorns had been profiled by media outlets including National Geographic, which reported he lost his arms in a motorcycle accident. He used prosthetic limbs while paddle boarding.

