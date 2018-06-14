BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are searching for a cab driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a 10-year-old in critical condition.

Authorities say the boy was riding a skateboard Tuesday evening in the Upper Fells Point area when he was hit by a yellow cab van.

A police spokesman says the vehicle did not stop after hitting the boy.

Police are searching for the driver and for cab vans with signs of damage. They also are looking into video footage from the area.

