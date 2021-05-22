The site now bears a message that the federal government has seized it.
“In a time when we are urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19, it is reprehensible that fraudsters are trying to prey on unsuspecting residents and their families,” acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner said in a statement.
Investigators believe the site’s domain name was created in December. It included an image of what appeared to be a screen capture of vaccine developer Moderna’s website and trademarked logo, according to prosecutors.