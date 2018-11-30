LYNCHBURG, Va. — Authorities say a man who had been on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Top Ten Most Wanted” list has been arrested in Virginia.

TBI Director Josh DeVine tweeted Friday that 30-year-old Dominique Lebron Collins was captured in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Officials say Collins was wanted on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after an April shooting at a Chattanooga gas station.

WSET-TV reports that authorities converged on a Lynchburg apartment Friday and arrested Collins after a foot chase.

It is unclear whether Collins has an attorney who could comment.

