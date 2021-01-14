POWHATAN, Va. — Authorities said a Virginia man set off his own home alarm and then fired at deputies who responded to the house to investigate the alarm call.

The house alarm called deputies to the scene, news outlets reported. They arrived after it was set off around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and found the front door of Michael Andrew Layman’s home in Powhatan standing open, Powhatan County Chief Deputy Jeffery Searfoss said in a news release.

When the deputies announced their presence, Searfoss said they were fired upon multiple times from outside the house. No one was injured.

More deputies and officers responded to the scene, and the suspect was found inside a structure on adjacent property, authorities said.

Layman, 50, has been charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and one count of recklessly handling a firearm. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

