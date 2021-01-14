When the deputies announced their presence, Searfoss said they were fired upon multiple times from outside the house. No one was injured.
More deputies and officers responded to the scene, and the suspect was found inside a structure on adjacent property, authorities said.
Layman, 50, has been charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and one count of recklessly handling a firearm. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
