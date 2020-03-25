“I tell people that when I drive my car, everyone smiles,” wrote Sam, of Upper Marlboro. “My karma tank is always full.”

Sam Droege of Upper Marlboro, Md., hand paints all of his vehicles. “I tell people that when I drive my car everyone smiles,” Droege said. (Sam Droege)

Sam was among readers who responded when I asked people to share their experiences with self-painted cars.

Laurie Lawson shows his Free State pride on the hard top of his 1967 MGB.

“We had three rainy days in a row and I am retired, so I decided to hand paint the Maryland flag on it,” wrote Laurie, who lives near Gaithersburg.

Laurie laid out the banner’s four quadrants to get the flag’s proportions right then made several templates. He used masking tape and painters paper to lay out one set of colors and cover up the rest.

“I bought spray paint to match the flag colors as closely as possible,” he wrote. “Once one color was done, I let it cure for a day and then went on to the next color.”

The result is pretty impressive, certainly more complex than the finish on his 1951 International pickup, which Laurie painted himself with about 80 cans of Rust-Oleum.

Laurie Lawson of Gaithersburg, Md., stands with his 1967 MGB. He painted the Maryland state flag on the roof himself. (Byron Thorpe)

I asked Laurie if he’d gotten into any trouble driving his flag-bedecked car into the Confederacy.

“I’m not sure what will happen in other states, as it has stayed in Maryland so far,” he said. “I guess Virginians would be jealous because our flag is so unique and gorgeous.”

The car that Margot Lovinger drives is well-known around her town, Eugene, Ore. It’s a 2000 Nissan Altima that she painted to look like an Art Deco stained glass peacock.

“This is the fifth car I have painted (over 23 years) and my favorite so far,” wrote Margot. She painted it with 1 Shot-brand sign lettering enamels mixed with clear enamel and pearlescent powdered pigments.

There’s even a custom peacock hood ornament, sculpted by hand then 3-D scanned and printed, before being hand detailed.

Margot Lovinger of Eugene, Ore., painted her 2000 Nissan Altima in a stained-glass peacock pattern. (Margot Lovinger)

John Olow bought his first car in 1971, when he was a 20-year-old student at Chaminade College of Honolulu. The 1959 Volvo cost him $100.

“It was worth every bit of that $100,” wrote John, who lives now in Woodbine, Md.

Perhaps, but the car was missing the front grill, several pieces of chrome trim, had a hole in the floor behind the driver’s seat, one broken hinge on the trunk and a front bumper that moved up and down.

“It was also a rusty red, greatly faded color,” wrote John. “That particular ‘look’ just would not do, so I bought several spray cans of a dark blue and painted the thing in our parking lot in the shade of several coconut palms.”

The finishing touch: a white racing stripe.

Wrote John: “I think I sold the car for $50, and actually saw it on the road a number of months later, still moving.”

In 1971, John Olow paid $100 for a rusty 1959 Volvo. He spray painted the car himself: blue, with a snazzy white stripe. (Family photo)

In the late 1990s, Philo Hall was a newly-minted Senate staffer living on Capitol Hill.

“One of my neighbors, a Hill born and bred eccentric, painted his old Toyota Tercel in bold zebra stripes, with a little zebra tail painted on the back,” wrote Philo, who still lives in the neighborhood.

The neighbor explained the method to his madness: “He confidently left the car unlocked knowing no one would want it and if anyone stole it, it would be the easiest to spot stolen car.”

Call it colorful, creative LoJack.

Banned in D.C.

There is a certain type of photograph certain to get an angry action when it’s published in a newspaper: someone walking on railroad tracks. People may think that’s picturesque, but it’s dangerous. I’ve seen what happens when someone is hit by a train. It’s not pretty.

Is a half-dozen friends sitting in a living room the new walking on railroad tracks? My column Tuesday about area musicians live-streaming concerts included a photo of the band Paint Branch Creek at their show in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. The photo looks scary now, but it was taken on March 14, five days before Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan limited gatherings to 10 people.

I should have been clearer in the caption about the timing of the photo. The band assures me they are now all safely ensconced in their own residences.