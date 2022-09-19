Autumn draws near, but Monday was still summer

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a city of law and lawyers, it may not seem surprising that summer’s celebrated lease is apparently being enforced to the end. On Monday, the temperature hit an unusually warm, and perhaps even hot, 88 degrees. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With the autumn equinox only three days away, a thermometer reading in the afternoon seemed to refuse to yield an hour of summer’s stay. Rather than concede to the inevitable, it soared to an unautumnal peak eight degrees above average for the date.

With at least a hint of Washington humidity in the air, Monday probably came reasonably close to whatever expectations many of us have of a typical summer day.

It seemed a day to satisfy the demands of strict constructionists among weather watchers, who insist that until the equinox actually occurs on Thursday, it shall be summer in our city.

That 88-degree reading, noted by the National Weather Service at 1:02 p.m., outstripped last year’s 83. It failed by only eight degrees to touch the record for the date, the 96 degrees reached in 1895.

An oft-recorded song with this month in its title contains a strain of melancholy as it reflects on the passage of time. The lyrics of the selection, “September Song,” note poignantly how the “the days dwindle down.”

But on Monday, Washington witnessed what seemed a stubborn atmospheric refusal to replicate the time honored trend of many Septembers past.

Instead, it seemed to keep alive, at least for another day, a season that is obviously fading.

It defied time and the movements of the earth to give us the warmest day in more than two weeks. It was the hottest since the 91 on the eve of Labor Day.

