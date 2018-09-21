At a time of controversy and uncertainty, some ideas nevertheless have gained broad acceptance. This includes the arrival in Washington at 9:54 p.m. Saturday night of the autumn equinox.

Whether this moment actually marks the start of autumn, as the season exists in our minds, may remain open to question. Meteorologists, who are frequently heard from, consider Sept. 1 to be the start of fall.

Labor Day for many of us marks the return to school, the conclusion of vacation season, and the arrival of a new sense of occupational earnestness.

And of course, fall exists for many of us as much in our imaginations and leaf coloration as in the daily meteorological readings of temperature and humidity.

But what cannot be disputed or denied is that the equinox marks a kind of astronomical milestone, a waypoint on the Earth’s constant travels around our sun.

The key to the astronomical meaning of the equinox is in the first four letters. The “equi,” suggestive of equal.

At the two equinoxes, the one in March and this one in September, it is the length of daylight and the hours of night that are essentially equal.

The period between sunrise and sunset is the same as between sunset and sunrise, and lasts for about 12 hours.

In fact, technical considerations keep night and day from exact equality at the equinoxes, despite prefixes and word origins.

But the two days might still be described as times of equality of tilt. The axis of the Earth, which determines seasons and lengths of days, leans neither toward the sun, nor away.