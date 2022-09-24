Autumn’s coolness goes on for a second day in Washington

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Obviously, the arrival of the autumn equinox on Thursday night has influenced the centers of meteorological power. Since fall began, Washington has not had a moment with a temperature above 71. And the 71 came on Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Saturday, as if to demonstrate it was going all in on autumn, the mercury outdid Friday’ and rose only to 70.

So far leaves here have yet to turn scarlet and acorns have failed to clatter on car roofs.

But aside from those seasonal hallmarks, a 70-degree high temperature such as Saturday’s seems the sort of thing we might find attractive about autumn.

Saturday was eight degrees below the average high here for Sept. 24. The brisk morning low of 51 fell 10 degrees short of the average low for the date.

Optimists, aware of such readings, and eager for the brisk siimulations of autumn, might have recognized the coming of cool weather by dressing warmly.

Temperatures may have encouraged autumn enthusiasm. Frequently gray skies may have enhanced our sense of a chill. But with only occasional breezes, it still seemed a touch humid.

In sweater or sweatshirt, perhaps with items to carry, it was still possible Saturday to break a bit of an early autumn sweat.

