A group of longtime friends from Arlington won $1 million in last week's big Mega Millions drawing. (Courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

Some in the group of 11 friends have known each other for 40 years, and every week, Giang Kim Nguyen buys a Mega Millions lottery ticket.

Last week, she and her group of friends from Arlington won $1 million in the big Mega Millions drawing that produced a jackpot of $1.54 billion, lottery officials in Virginia said.

They call themselves the “Awesome Eleven.”

Nguyen bought the ticket at the Giant Food supermarket along Dale Boulevard in Dale City. The ticket matched the first five winning numbers. It missed only the Mega Ball number. The friends’ ticket was one of two in Virginia that won $1 million in the big lottery drawing. And another $1 million ticket was sold in the District.

The winning numbers in the Oct. 23 billion-dollar lottery drawing were 5-28-62-65-70, with a Mega Ball number of 5.

The sole winning, $1.5 billion ticket, which was the second-biggest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, was sold at a convenience store in Simpsonville, S.C. — population 22,072. South Carolina is one of the few states that allow jackpot winners to remain anonymous.

De Hieu Vo, who lives in Woodbridge, Va., and is one of the “Awesome Eleven,” said he sent a text to the group saying, “We won!” along with a photo of the winning ticket.

“They all thought I was kidding,” he said.

Fortune also smiled on another Virginia lottery player.

Anthony Scinta said he recently bought his first lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store in the Landsdowne Center in Alexandria and won $555,555 in the top prize of the Power 5s game, according to Lottery officials.

“I’m glad I took the chance,” said Scinta, who lives in Alexandria. “Maybe I’ll try it one more time.”

Scinta, who is retired, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings. Lottery officials said the chances of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,468,500.