Moke, the National Zoo’s recently born western lowland gorilla is starting to take those all-important baby steps, the zoo says. (National Zoo photo)

While we await word on a possible pregnancy for the National Zoo’s female giant panda, we ought not neglect the progress made by a young primate, who is said to be taking important steps on the path to becoming a grown-up gorilla.

Those are, based on a report from the zoo, both figurative and literal steps.

On Friday, the zoo said that Moke, the toddler, now 10 weeks old, “ is starting to get the hang of walking.”

As is well known to his fellow primates, learning to walk is one of the principal steps on the road to becoming a fully functioning member of his clan.

In its report on Moke’s progress, the zoo took pains not to paint an exaggerated picture of the young one’s achievements.

“It is not a not a full walk,” primate keeper Melba Brown said in an account of Moke’s progress that was posted online. “He is still a bit wobbly and only moves a few inches at a time.”



The National Zoo’s 10 week-old western lowland gorilla briefly stepped away from his mom and went to his dad, the zoo reported last week. (National Zoo photo)

However, Brown said, “ it is clear that his mom, Calaya, is comfortable letting Moke venture off. “

At any rate, Brown reported, last week was an exciting one “for the Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s western lowland gorilla troop!”

It is probably exciting for the rest of us as well. Gorillas and humans share a good deal of DNA, and it is therefore possible that for visitors to the zoo, Moke’s achievements might provoke feelings of familial pride.