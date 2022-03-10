A woman who was found with the baby was arrested on an outstanding warrant in relation to the case, Fetchu said in a news release, adding that she wasn’t sure where the two were found.
Fetchu said officers believe the woman took the baby and fled to Washington. The woman and the baby’s mother know each other, but Fetchu declined to provide details about their relationship.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the baby was in the custody of a child protective services unit in Washington, according to Fetchu. She wouldn’t comment on a possible motive, saying only that the investigation is continuing.