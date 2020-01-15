The infant spent several days in the hospital and made a full recovery, the prosecutor said.
As a part of a plea deal, Pagans pleaded no contest to a child abuse charge in October 2019, news outlets reported. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a lesser, felony charge of cruelty to a child.
Pagans struggled with opioid abuse and said she didn’t know what happened at the time of the child’s injuries, defense attorney Darren Haley said.
Pagans has been jailed since July and will receive credit for time served, WFXR-TV reported. She must then be on three years of post-release supervision, according to news outlets.
