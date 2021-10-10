I went to the wrong floor at first, unable to remember which was the right one. I knew my office was on seven or eight. When I got off the elevator on the seventh floor, I remembered that it was my old office that was on seven. And my old old office — in The Post building at 15th and L NW — was on the fourth floor. And my old old old office there was on Five, the floor that for ancient Posties will forever be shorthand for the journalistic side of the operation, the way Six was shorthand for Advertising.