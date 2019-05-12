Historical Society of Washington officials John Suau, left, Julie B. Koczela and Jane F. Levey present “The Big Picture,” the first exhibit at the DC History Center. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

I don’t know what the future holds, but the present doesn’t seem so great these days. That’s why some of us prefer getting lost in the past.

For the last few years, that’s been hard for Washingtonians to do. The Historical Society of Washington and the Washingtoniana collection of the D.C. Public Library both found themselves on the move, turfed out while their facilities underwent renovation. Washingtoniana is still crashing in a temporary space, but on Saturday, the Historical Society welcomed the first visitors to its refurbished home. And a beautiful home it is, too.

The DC History Center is the rebranded name of the society’s physical manifestation. It’s in the Carnegie Library at Mount Vernon Square, which you may have heard has been reborn as a grand Apple emporium, the Mount Parnassus of the iPad.

Set in a freshly re-sodded park, the 116-year-old library building gleams like a polished gem. The Historical Society is back on the third floor, with archival storage space scattered throughout. The Kiplinger Research Library — now on the eastern side — won’t open until July, so the real draw right now is the DC History Center’s inaugural exhibit, “The Big Picture.”

They don’t get much bigger.

The exhibit is composed of enlargements of panoramic photos taken in Washington from 1914 to 1954 by the Fred Schutz Studio and Capitol Photo Service. These images were made with big cameras loaded with big rolls of film. The Cirkut camera rotated atop a sturdy tripod, typically capturing graduates, debutantes, athletes, workers and the like, but also street scenes and landscapes.

Because the negatives are so large — eight inches high — they can be blown up super big. Most of the 70 or so panoramas included in the exhibit are shown on large flat-screen monitors. Some are displayed on touch screens that you can jab at and manipulate. A few have been printed on seamless fabric nine feet high and 40 feet wide. The fabric is mounted on curved light boxes. The effect is mesmerizing.

Here is Griffith Stadium before Game 7 of the 1924 World Series, the Washington Senators and New York Giants players lined up, Calvin Coolidge in the stands, hundreds of fans stretching to the edge of the frame. Everyone is in black and white, yes, but these aren’t the anonymous sepia folk of a flaking snapshot. The detail in the photo is amazing. These people are real.

We’re so accustomed to looking at images writ small — on the puny screens of our, ahem, iPhones — that to see them writ large is breathtaking.

“What we’re waiting for is somebody to say, ‘This is my grandfather,’ ” Julie B. Koczela, the society’s chair, told me on a recent visit.

You can spend hours just comparing the fashion decisions of the baseball fans — and of Walter Johnson, the only player dressed in an avuncular sweater, his neck wrapped in a scarf.

In another photo, Amelia Earhart stands at Bolling Field with members of the Philadelphia women’s club who have flown down to Washington for the day. You can see every greasy sparkplug in the radial engines of the Ford TriMotor airplane behind them — and every freckle on Earhart’s face.

One huge enlargement shows the Con. T. Kennedy Carnival in front of Union Station in 1917. A crowd stands to watch as the Ferris wheel is set up. Banners advertise such attractions as the Monkey Speedway and the Garden of Allah. Groups of knickers-wearing boys — black and white, shoeless and shod, bareheaded and behatted — loiter expectantly.

A photo of the Bachelor-Benedict Club shows dozens of formally dressed young African American women posing for their debut. This was a fraternal organization founded in the District in 1910 and initially composed of unmarried men. Married men were eventually allowed in. (They were the “Benedicts,” as in the traitorous Benedict Arnold.)

That debutante ball was held at Uline Arena.

“And you know what the Uline Arena is now,” said John Suau, the historical society’s executive director. “It’s an REI. This is what we do with old buildings. We repurpose them.”

You can argue over the implications of a very rich company taking over a building given to the city by a very rich man, but I say look at the results.

There’s also a D.C.-centric gift shop, a basement exhibit on the history of the Carnegie Library and another narrow gallery that provides a timeline of the District’s development and a taste of the society’s collection.

But for now, the real attraction is “The Big Picture.” When you go, you may wish you could step into the photographs. You can’t, of course, but when the society’s library reopens in July, you can start your own journey.

The DC History Center is at 801 K St. NW. It’s open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

