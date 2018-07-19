THE DISTRICT

Woman pleads guilty to making false reports

A onetime background investigator accused of falsifying reports to the federal government pleaded guilty Thursday and faces a prison sentence expected to range from 12 to 18 months, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Rose Gross, 62, of District Heights, pleaded to making a false statement. She also was ordered to pay the government restitution of $189,042, the estimated cost of reopening and reworking numerous background investigations assigned to her.

“In more than two dozen reports of investigations,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement, “Gross represented that she had interviewed a source or reviewed a record regarding the subject of the background investigation. In fact, she had not conducted the interviews or obtained the records of interest.”

Gross had worked for two federal contractors — USIS and KeyPoint Government Solutions — that performed work for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s Federal Investigative Services unit, now called OPM’s National Background Investigations Bureau. The false reporting occurred in 2014 and 2015, according to prosecutors.

Her reports, prosecutors said, were used by government agencies to determine, among other factors, if a person was suitable to have access to classified information or be involved with national security and other sensitive topics.

Danielle Courtney Jahn, Gross’s attorney as listed in court records, declined to comment.

— Dan Morse

Hospital gives 'all clear'

after shooting scare

People evacuated parts of MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Northwest Washington on Thursday after a report of an active shooter, but by noon officials said they found no ongoing threat, and people were allowed to return to work.

The report came in to authorities at 10:19 a.m. The center is at 110 Irving St. NW, at the intersection of North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue.

D.C. police said in an email at 11 a.m., “Although we received a call for an active shooter, it has been determined that the situation was for threats.”

Some buildings on the campus were evacuated, but people were given clearance to return by 11:30 a.m.

So Young Pak, a spokeswoman for MedStar Washington, said around noon that the hospital facility had resumed normal operations. “No weapon was seen and no injuries occurred,” she said.

— Michael Brice-Saddler and Dana Hedgpeth

Man is shot, killed

in Southeast

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Southeast Washington.

D.C. police said Cheyenne Washington, who lived in the neighborhood, was fatally shot around 5 p.m. in the 4400 block of E Street SE.

When officers arrived after a report of gunshots, they found Washington wounded. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are trying to find a suspect or suspects and a motive in the case. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The D.C. region has seen 148 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Of those, 79 have been in the District, including 45 in the Southeast section of the city.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man arrested in 3

sex assaults

Authorities said they have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with several incidents of sexual assault last weekend in the Woodley Park and Friendship Heights neighborhoods of Northwest Washington.

D.C. police said Michael Watters of Northwest was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor sex abuse.

The incidents happened on Sunday between 12:15 p.m. and 1 p.m., according to police. One incident occurred in the 2300 block of Calvert Street NW in the Woodley Park area. The other two happened in the 5300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW in the Friendship Heights area.

One of the victims was a juvenile, police said.