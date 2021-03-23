Freeman is best known as a historian who wrote exhaustive biographies of Robert E. Lee and George Washington in the 1930s and ‘40s. He won the Pulitzer Prize for his work, but in recent years his Lee biography in particular has been criticized by some as fawning.
Ryland became the school’s first president in 1840; he owned more than two dozen enslaved people.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that backlash to the decision to keep the men’s names on buildings has resulted in a student government resignation and criticism from the university’s Black Student Coalition. The faculty Senate says it supports removing the names.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.