I like house wrens. Sure, I’d rather have Carolina wrens, with their swoosh like that of goth eye makeup, but the Carolina wrens that flitted around our yard in the spring apparently found it wanting and moved on. So, house wrens it is.
We have two birdhouses, actually: a plain one and a fancy one resembling a Swiss chalet. The birds ignore the chalet, which has again gone unrented, like an Airbnb with a one-star rating.
In May we watched the plucky male wren carry building materials up to the simple box, then figure out how to get a five-inch twig through a 1¼-inch hole. He’d angle the twig perfectly, then slide it in. Birds are really good at geometry.
A month later, we heard cheeping from the house and started to see the yawning beaks of ravenous youngsters at the entrance. It doesn’t pay to be shy if you’re a baby bird.
My Lovely Wife and I missed the moment the nestlings turned into fledglings, that instant when they parachute from the bird box. We worried that they may have ended up on the ground, easy pickings for predators.
“I doubt they would have ended up on the ground,” said Robyn Bailey, the NestWatch project leader at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. “When I have seen them leave, they just kind of flutter into the nearest shrub or bush.”
Then Robyn said that it can take a while for the up to eight babies in the box to leave the nest.
Wait. What? Eight babies were in a house not much bigger than a box of Kleenex? How do they practice flying?
Robyn said that while it’s true the wrens didn’t have a lot of room to stretch their wings — “not the same way an eagle might or an osprey might,” she said — they didn’t really need it.
“They don’t have to spend a lot of time learning how to fly,” she said. “They’ll need more time learning where to feed and locate food items. That’s what the parents will be showing them.”
The main reason I had called Robyn was to ask about what happened earlier this week: I saw a wren taking stuff out of the birdhouse. I hadn’t had time to remove the old nest, and here was this little guy seemingly taking it apart bit by bit.
Robyn said it was probably from the same pair that had nested earlier.
“Wrens are pretty territorial,” she said. “They probably wouldn’t allow another wren pair to nest there.”
The birds are getting the nest ready for a second clutch of eggs, which the female can lay about 40 days after laying the first clutch.
“They might be sprucing it up and adding a new lining,” Robyn said. It could even be the same couple that visited us last year.
Meanwhile, a pair of catbirds is nesting in a dense bush next to our porch, where they’ve made what ornithologists call an open-cup nest: one that isn’t in a box or a cavity.
“The interior of a dense shrub is pretty typical for a catbird nest,” Robyn said. “They’re very similar to cardinals: kind of secretive, nesting in deep shrubbery. They don’t want you to see them coming or going.”
Nesting in the nest are three nestlings. The other day, I watched as one of the parents perched on one of our gutters, a worm hanging from its beak. Catbirds are pretty vocal, but this guy was like an air raid siren, squawking up a storm.
I went out to investigate and saw that our neighbor’s cat was trying to slink under our fence. I shooed him away.
“They’ll do that alarm call if there’s a predator nearby,” Robyn said. “A lot of birds will. They don’t want to approach a nest if a predator or a person is looking at them. They don’t want to lead a predator right to their young or their eggs.”
I like having a bird nursery behind my house. Most of the catbirds around here are year-round residents. House wrens are migrants. When the summer is over, they’ll head to Central or South America for the winter.
And next spring, their house will be waiting for them.
