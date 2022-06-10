Baker suspends campaign for Maryland governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker announced Friday that he is suspending his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland.

Baker said he made the decision after considering the financial challenges facing his campaign in the coming weeks in a crowded primary.

Baker wrote on Twitter that while he is suspending his bid for the nomination, he said he will continue to be a vocal supporter of the priorities of his campaign, particularly the problem of violent crime in Baltimore and the corrosive effect of corporate and dark money in the political system.