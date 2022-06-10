Baker suspends campaign for Maryland governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker announced Friday that he is suspending his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland.
He said he will remain engaged in Maryland’s political process, and that he is reserving the right to reactivate political activities. He said he will have a more permanent decision to share in the coming weeks.
Baker came in second in the crowded Democratic primary for governor in 2018. He won 29% of the vote in that primary.