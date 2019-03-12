One of three bald-eagle eggs laid in a nest in Charles County has hatched, county officials said Sunday. (Charles County Parks & Recreation photo)

The eagles that are nesting in a county in Maryland have not achieved the media celebrity of a pair that has nested in Washington, but they have produced at least three eggs this year, and one, according to authorities, has just hatched.

The announcement came Sunday in a tweet from the Charles County Parks & Recreation department.

“We have our first eaglet!” it said.

“We’re expecting the other 2 eggs to hatch over the next few days,” the Tweet said.

Charles County, a populous southern Maryland jurisdiction, operates an eagle web cam of its own, trained on the nest of a pair of eagles nesting at the Port Tobacco River Park.

From entries submitted in a competition, the two resident bald eagles were given the names of Chandler and Hope.

The names come from an estate that was owned in the Port Tobacco area, by a family named Chandler. The estate was called Chandler’s Hope, according to the county department of Parks & Outdoor Sports.

The eagle cam in Charles County went into service late last year. In announcing its debut, the parks department said the nest being monitored had “successfully fledged two eaglets for the last two years,”

In December, the department said the eagles were preparing the nest for the current nesting season.

As partners in the operation of the monitoring device, the parks department listed Wild Streaming, the Southern Maryland Audubon Society, and Port Tobacco River Conservancy.

In the announcement, the parks department said the Audubon Society has described the devices as the first live streaming eagle cam in Maryland.

The department gave this link for its eagle cam.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwG5MOIXBBI&feature=youtu.be

Meanwhile, life at the much-watched nest in Southwest Washington seems anything but smooth, according to notes left by those who watch on the web cam there.

The nest had been the home of a pair dubbed Liberty and Justice. According to watchers, Liberty was seen at the nest as recently as Monday. But Justice, according to the watchers’ notes, Justice has not been seen on camera since Thursday. And even before that, his appearance seemed intermittent.

Meanwhile, watchers have listed as many as five new males who have been visiting the nest. A raccoon invaded at least once. And watchers and eagle specialists expect no eaglets there this season.