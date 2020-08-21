“Okay baby,” she said, sinking back into bed beside him.

Love had surprised them in their sixties, like an Indian summer. And after more than four years of dancing, drinking, eating and laughing together, they had just begun to discuss getting married.

Then came the explosion.

As Jackson slept, a tremendous blast tore through the rowhouse in northwest Baltimore at around 9 a.m. Broken bricks, splintered wood and roof shingles rained down on Labyrinth Road. Telephone poles snapped and windshields cracked. The shock wave alone shattered windows two blocks away.

Neighbors who came running found Jackson’s home reduced to rubble, along with those on either side of it. A fourth rowhouse had been torn in half.

Good Samaritans began digging through the wreckage, drawn by the wails of the wounded, and were soon joined by firefighters.

The Aug. 10 explosion, which authorities believe was caused by a gas leak, was yet another shock for a city already reeling from gun violence and the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the next 14 hours, as TV crews filmed and the families of the missing gathered, emergency workers would pull seven survivors from the rubble.

They would also find two bodies.

'I'm gonna keep her'

Jackson was jolted awake by someone grabbing him.

“Come on, I got you,” said a voice. “Let me get you out of there.”

But when he blinked away the dust from his eyes, he didn’t see his girlfriend but rather a Baltimore City firefighter. And instead of his bedroom he saw only shards of wood and brick.

The rowhouse where he’d spent the past decade, nearly half of it with Herriott, looked like it had been hit by a bomb. A dented refrigerator lay on its side amid the rubble. Clothes were caught high up in the branches of a tree.

As rescue workers loaded Jackson into the back of an ambulance, the 65-year-old could only think one thing.

Where was Lonnie?

They had met a decade ago while working as cleaners at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport. But it wasn’t until the summer of 2016 that they had begun to date.

Herriott was no longer working at the airport, but was hanging out with former co-workers when Jackson arrived. As they sat outside chatting over drinks, he became enchanted with the woman four years his junior.

“She didn’t have nobody and I didn’t have nobody,” he recalled. “So I said, ‘Would you like to go out?’”

They shared every weekend since, often at the American Legion Post-19, where Herriott loved to dance to The Dells with a glass of Remy Martin in her hand.

“My first impression was, ‘Oh, I’m gonna keep her,’” Jackson said. “Her smile — oh my god, it just blew me away.”

He worked Tuesday to Saturday at the airport, where he’d often finish a shift to find Herriott, who was on disability insurance, waiting for him at the Dunkin’ Donuts. They’d catch the bus to his place, where she would cook him dinner and they’d watch movies.

It was at the rowhouse on Labyrinth Road that Herriott and Jackson learned last month that his housemate and best friend, Leon Phillips, was planning to get married.

Jackson had two adult children but had never been married. Herriot had, but was separated and without kids. Now she turned to Jackson and popped the question.

“Would you marry me, if it came to that?” she asked him.

“Of course,” he recalled replying. “But right now, we’re gonna take it slow and just be together. You’re not going anywhere, and neither am I.”

They spent the night before the explosion drinking Remy and Heinekens and watching “Harlem Nights,” one of her favorite movies.

The next morning, when Phillips woke up around 6 a.m. to head to work, he caught a whiff of natural gas coming from the vents, he recalled.

Workers had installed a new air conditioning unit on the house the day before, but Phillips didn't think too much of the odor. And as he passed Jackson’s door on the way downstairs, he decided against waking the buddy who’d taught him rollerskating tricks on the streets of Baltimore 50 years before.

A few hours later, Phillips was at work when a neighbor called to say his house had just blown up.

The 64-year-old remembered the smell of gas that morning and felt his stomach sink. By the time, he reached the neighborhood, firefighters had already pulled seven people from the rubble, including one dead woman. But they wouldn’t say who had survived, and Jackson wasn’t answering his phone.

“Somebody died,” Phillips said into his cell phone, standing behind the yellow police tape that now closed off the street. “I don’t know if it was Lonnie or not.”

Bartholomew Jackson, Jerome’s younger brother, was at work when he heard about the explosion. Two other brothers had already died, including one in March of pneumonia.

“Not another one,” he thought.

While Jerome’s daughter, Terice Washington, tried calling BWI to see if her father was at work, Bartholomew drove to Sinai Hospital to see if his brother was in the emergency room. But there was no sign of him.

Bartholomew drove to the site of the explosion but authorities wouldn’t say if his brother survived. He was about to drive to another hospital when Sinai called: Jackson was alive.

The blast had scorched the skin on his face, arms and shoulders. He was covered in bruises and cuts, including a gash to the top of hishead. His ribs were cracked in three places, and his left arm had been smashed when the building collapsed.

As he lay in his hospital bed, Jackson held out hope that Herriott had been shopping for spaghetti makings when the explosion hit. But as day turned to night and he didn’t hear from her, he began to fear the worst.

At around midnight, firefighters found a second body buried in the rubble. But it wasn’t Herriott’s. It was a 20-year-old college student named Joseph Graham Jr.

When Jackson’s daughter was able to speak to him the next morning, Herriott was all he could talk about.

“I need to make sure Lonnie is okay,” Washington recalled him saying. “Can you call around? Can you find out what happened to her?”

Concussed and without his phone, Jackson struggled to recall information that would help his family track her down. By Wednesday morning, there was still no word on her whereabouts, so Jackson’s brother began canvassing her neighborhood.

That afternoon, Jackson was in his hospital room when the news flashed across his television.

Authorities had identified the woman whose body had been pulled from the rubble, just minutes after Jackson had been rescued.

It was Lonnie.

'You're sorry?'

The new cell phone next to his hospital bed played an unfamiliar song, so Jerome Jackson flipped it open with his one good hand and stared hard at the screen. It had been a week since the explosion, and though the staples and sutures had started to heal, his eyes were still blurry from the heat of the blast.

“What’s going on man?” he said as a neighbor began asking him about the incident. “Yeah, I was still in the house. I was sleeping.”

He had told the story a dozen times now. But it was what he didn’t know that haunted him.

Where had Herriott been when it happened? Was she right next to him in bed, but only he had somehow been spared? Or was she making them breakfast downstairs, closer to the blast?

The days since had been a mix of anger, grief and uncertainty.

His pastor had assured him over the phone that everything was a part of God’s plan. But Jackson wasn’t sure what to believe anymore.

“It makes me question things,” he said. “Why did this have to happen to her? Why did this have to have to happen to me?”

Baltimore Gas and Electric had quickly determined that the blast was not due to a problem with its pipes, but rather an issue inside one of the houses. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department, which is leading the inquiry with assistance from the state fire marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Jackson said his landlord, Leroy Johnson, had called him twice to say he was sorry about what happened and to offer help finding a new place to live.

But he wasn’t sure he wanted help from his landlord, who didn’t mention the AC repair in the calls, according to Jackson.

Reached by phone the day of the explosion, Johnson declined to speak to The Washington Post, saying he was busy visiting a tenant in the hospital. But when a reporter called back a week later, a man angrily said it was a wrong number and hung up.

Much of Jackson’s anger was initially directed not at his landlord, but at the best friend who’d smelled gas but failed to say anything.

When Phillips visited the hospital on Saturday and apologized, Jackson was irate.

“You’re sorry? If you had told me you smelled gas, this never would have happened to me,” Jackson recalled saying. “I never would have lost Lonnie.”

After Phillips left, however, Jackson asked God to give him the strength to forgive his friend. And by Monday evening, his anger had faded, even if his pain had not.

Two miles away, Herriott’s relatives were holding a memorial with the Graham family in a church parking lot, waving to mourners as they drove by. And on Labyrinth Road, mourners were also gathering at the spot where the two lovers had been pulled from the rubble — only one of them alive.

Jackson could attend neither. An operation to repair his wrist had been postponed after doctors found a blood clot in one of his lungs. His ribs still ached and his face glistened where he’d been burned. He wasn’t even sure if he’d be able to attend Herriott’s funeral.