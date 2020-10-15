The plan will be implemented in the second quarter, which begins in November, and will start with those who are most at risk of falling behind academically. It includes students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, special education and those students who are showing up less than 20% of the time for online lessons.
The Baltimore Teachers Union expressed anger with the plan, saying it’s unsafe to risk the health of staff and students while no COVID-19 vaccine exists. The union calls for no return to schools until at least January.
