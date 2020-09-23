Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises said the budget gap was caused by a reduction in some federal reimbursements during the pandemic combined with the added costs to provide about 55,000 laptops and 15,000 internet hotspots to students learning remotely, among other factors.
The $21 million figure represents a small fraction of the system’s $1.1 billion budget, but Santelises said expenses could rise as the system moves to implement a hybrid model with students both in classrooms and online.
Baltimore City Schools could rehire some of the laid-off workers if Congress provides additional aid to governments or school districts, Santelises added.
