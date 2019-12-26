A former appellate court judge, Davis was tapped in 2017 by then-Mayor Catherine Pugh to lead the city’s law department.

Since then, Pugh has resigned. She pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy and tax evasion charges. Davis has had to work with four police commissioners — including one who went to prison for failing to file federal tax returns — as the city attempts to reform a police department under a federal court-enforced consent decree.

“Some of the hills have been steeper than I thought,” he said. “The whole implosion of Mayor Pugh — I burned a lot of fuel getting through that.”

Davis, 70, still plans to represent the city in an upcoming court hearing as officials fight to limit the city’s financial exposure to a building wave of lawsuits stemming from the police department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. That’s part of how he said he plans to lead his department through the transition over the next two months.

Deputy City Solicitor Dana P. Moore, who has a salary of $163,000, will serve as interim solicitor.

