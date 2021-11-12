Pigtown Climbs is a community organization that is attempting to use the sport of rock climbing to promote health, racial justice and environmental initiatives. An eight-member board of directors and 300 volunteers are now transforming an overgrown lot on the Pigtown Mainstreet Corridor into an accessible community climbing and gathering space made for Black people, Indigenous people and people of color. The organization based in Southwest Baltimore filed last month to be a nonprofit group.
“We want to hear from the community before we lay even one brick down on this lot,” said Jelytza Padro, the marketing director of the group.
Three houses that previously stood on the property burned down and were later demolished. 930 Group, which owns the lot, is working in partnership with Pigtown Climbs to develop the land area for its new uses.
A Pigtown Climbs founder and its director of operations, Bri’Anna Horne, has lived in the community for three years. In the neighborhood canvass, one resident’s comments left a heartbreaking mark on Horne.
“Over the past 35 years, she had seen a lot being used for private purposes, but never anything with the community in mind,” Horne said, and until Pigtown Climbs reached out, the resident Horne spoke to had never been asked for input on development in her neighborhood.
“There are a lot of nonprofits that try to do really beautiful work, but they can do so kind of ignorant of the fact that there are communities that already exist there, that have lived there for centuries and that have their own way of doing things,” said Sih Oka-Zeh, who is one of the leaders of community outreach and engagement for Pigtown Climbs.
“These groups can come in and put a stake in the ground and say that they’re there. We want to make sure that as we’re occupying the space, that we’re figuring out if people actually want us here, if what we were doing is something that they wanted, something that they could be a part of.”
According to the surveys, 85 percent strongly agreed or agreed that they would like for the space to be used for outdoor climbing, while 12 percent were neutral and 2 percent disagreed or strongly disagreed.
Providing access to climbing and celebrating representation in the outdoors is happening in other pockets of Baltimore, with Earth Treks Hampden hosting monthly Queer Climbing Nights and Brown Girls Climb hosting meetups across the region.
Nationally, organizations such as HBCUs Outside are closing the adventure activity gap for students and alumni from historically Black colleges and universities by offering affordable gear and hiking expeditions to the Adirondacks, Kilimanjaro and more.
A barrier to climbing for Padro was the cost. Growing up in Puerto Rico and North Carolina, she loved outdoor activities and would go hiking and mountain biking with her father.
“I did AmeriCorps for a couple of years, and so when you work within the nonprofit sector, you don’t get paid a lot,” said Padro, who started climbing six years ago and rediscovered her love for the sport during the coronavirus pandemic. “So with an $80 to $120 monthly membership just for a gym, on top of the cost of the shoes and the gear that you need to safely climb, there’s been times where I’ve had to borrow or go with a group because they had everything that I didn’t.”
Pigtown Climbs will offer a sliding scale of membership rates with a “pay what you can” model. Another barrier to adventure activity has been a lack of diversity within the climbing community.
“Sometimes there’s just this feeling of gatekeeping, because you’re not at their skill level and you’re just starting out,” Padro said. “Or just general conversations, like as a person of color, how much do I have to work or code switch or how much mental energy do I have to use just to fit into this group that I want to do this athletic activity in?”
Horne says Pigtown made perfect sense as the neighborhood is active in and invested in building up community in meaningful ways. Its location is a significant factor as well. To the east of Pigtown are neighborhoods with resources, like the Inner Harbor and Federal Hill.
“Where Pigtown is, where Southwest Baltimore is, you can see that there’s been a complete disinterest in those communities,” she said. Climbing is “a white-dominated sport and it’s bringing communities that would otherwise ignore Southwest Baltimore and then making them see how valuable this community is so that we can provide the resources that the neighborhood deserves and needs,” Horne added.
Data from the Baltimore city planning department in 2019 showed that about 60 percent of Pigtown residents were African American, with White residents as the next-largest racial demographic. Hispanic residents also make up less than 10 percent of Pigtown residents. The median household income in 2019 was about $58,500.
The arts are a way to promote and fundraise for Pigtown Climbs. It hosted a virtual night of music with Baltimore artists such as Forever Ago, Aliyah Caldwell, and Ari and the Buffalo Kings.
Community artist and educator Jaz Erenberg designed a logo and shirts for Pigtown Climbs. Her own art addresses issues ranging from education to homelessness. “The color palettes that I use and how bright and saturated they are speaks to being unapologetically Black or, as an Afro Latina Jewish woman, any of those minorities,” she said.
There is much to do before the communal climbing space is ready. The goal is to raise $350,000 to $500,000. So far, they have about $60,000, Horne said. Site surveys and lot preparation, such as testing the soil to withstand the weight of a climbing wall, and leveling the current lot to ensure it is wheelchair-accessible, are taking place.
Padro says Pigtown Climbs will teach not only climbing, but also outdoor survival and how to go camping. Ultimately, it will not simply be a plot of land, but also a meeting point for field trips, where city kids can head out to hike and explore Baltimore and Maryland.
“The outdoors is something that BIPOC communities had a really deep connection with in our history, but got disconnected with at some point during our own existence,” Horne said.
Stephanie García is a corps member for Report for America, which is an initiative of the Ground Truth Project, a national service program that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms around the country.
— Baltimore Sun