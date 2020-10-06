Young declined to comment on the bill through a spokesman.
City Council President Brandon Scott, now the Democratic nominee for mayor, tried to change the holiday’s name in 2016 but was unsuccessful.
“This is something that should have been done and over with four years ago,” Scott said. “We have to celebrate history as it happened, and not as people imagine it happened.”
The holiday, named after 15th century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, has sparked many debates as protesters around the world have called for institutions to reexamine their ties to leaders, military officers and other historical figures who some say are symbols of racism.
Native American advocates have also long pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.
Others disagree, including some Italian Americans who say Columbus Day represents Italian heritage.
The City Council also voted to rename the Columbus Obelisk in Heinz Park “Victims of Police Violence Monument.” The bill is also awaiting Young’s signature.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has expressed concern over the change. Harrison said the monument is too close to a fallen officers memorial.
