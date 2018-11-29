BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says the City Council will receive some more background information about her pick to be next commissioner of the city’s troubled police department.

Pugh’s announcement comes after council members pushed for the release of Joel Fitzgerald’s background report. Pugh told news outlets additional information — including a resume Fitzgerald previously declined to make public — will be released when he’s formally nominated next week, but it’s unclear if the complete background check will be among the materials.

Pugh says some information will be withheld to protect the privacy of the family of the current Forth Worth, Texas, police chief.

As of Wednesday, three council members have said they will not vote for Fitzgerald without reviewing the background check report.

