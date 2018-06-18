TOWSON, Md. — Sheriff’s deputies outside Baltimore have filed a lawsuit alleging they have been cheated out of tens of thousands of dollars in overtime.

The Baltimore Sun reports the lawsuit was filed by Baltimore County deputies in the midst of a broader dispute about staffing levels and working conditions.

The lawsuit itself focuses on stand-by pay, which deputies are supposed to receive when required to be on call. The lawsuit states deputies are owed more than $96,000 under the provision.

The lawsuit comes as the sheriff, R. Jay Fisher, faces a primary challenge in this month’s elections.

More broadly, deputies say their guns are at least 17 years old and the average department vehicle has nearly 150,000 miles on it.

Fisher did not respond to requests for comment from the paper.

