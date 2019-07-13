ROSEDALE, Md. — Police outside Baltimore have identified the officer who they say fatally shot a suspect during an exchange of gunfire at a motel earlier this month.

Baltimore County Police said in a statement late Friday afternoon that the officer was a 20-year veteran who has not been involved in any prior shootings. Only the officer’s last name, McCampbell, was released, according to department policy.

Police have said the suspect, 43-year-old Kareem Omar Morgan, was fatally shot July 6 when officers attempted to execute warrants at the room he was staying in at Duke’s Motel in Rosedale. They say Morgan was wanted after shooting his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day.

McCampbell has been put on routine administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

