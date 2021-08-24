Detectives began investigating Westerman in 2019 after being notified of at least three women who allegedly were assaulted, police said previously.
Westerman’s attorney Brian Thompson said Monday that he is “very disappointed” with the verdict. He said the department was pressured to bring charges against Westerman.
Thompson said the case has “procedural and evidentiary irregularities,” and that he intends to file a motion for a new trial and appeal.
Westerman is being held on home detention until sentencing, which scheduled for Nov. 19.