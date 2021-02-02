Children in preschool through second grade will be the first group of who students are able to return on March 1. So can students enrolled in special education programs at the system’s four separate day schools
Other groups include students in sixth through ninth grades. They may return March 22, followed by the remaining students April 6.
“We have heard loud and clear that some families are ready for in-person learning,” said Superintendent Darryl L. Williams in a statement Monday. “While school operations will look different as we implement the CDC’s recommended practices for health and safety, I look forward to greeting students and staff as they return.”
