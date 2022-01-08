“We understand this is a tremendously uncertain and difficult time for members of Team BCPS,” the announcement from Superintendent Darryl Williams and leaders from the unions said. “We want to assure you that we are all in agreement that closing school buildings is the absolute last resort.”
The agreement comes as school administrators pledged to re-open buildings for the system’s 111,000 students this week following the winter holiday. That pledge was hampered by staffing shortages, the surge in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining restrictions. The school system was forced to move instruction online for some or all students at 32 schools.
All students except for those whose schools already have moved online are currently scheduled to return to buildings Wednesday for in-person instruction.