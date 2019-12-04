TOWSON, Md. — The executive of Baltimore County says the county’s police department should be releasing footage from body cameras “more frequently.”

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that county executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. cited a need to uphold a recent push for transparency.

The Democrat noted that there is no written policy regarding when police should release body camera footage. But Olszewski told The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board that the county’s police chief has been asked to develop a policy. He said the chief in the process of finalizing it.

The county’s decision to focus on body-worn camera policies comes during the debate over the public’s right to view footage that could later be used in court.

Olszewski said the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 4 will provide feedback on the proposal. The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office is also providing feedback.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott D. Shellenberger said the hope is to balance the interests of the public with the interests of potential criminal defendants and their right to a fair trial.

