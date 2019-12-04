The county’s decision to focus on body-worn camera policies comes during the debate over the public’s right to view footage that could later be used in court.

Olszewski said the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 4 will provide feedback on the proposal. The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office is also providing feedback.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott D. Shellenberger said the hope is to balance the interests of the public with the interests of potential criminal defendants and their right to a fair trial.

