BALTIMORE — A federal grand jury has indicted a prominent Baltimore defense attorney in an alleged narcotics conspiracy.

Federal officials announced the indictment against Kenneth Ravenell on Wednesday.

It alleges Ravenell received payments from a drug-trafficker client and his associates for coaching on how to evade law enforcement.

Ravenell did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

He’s also accused of using his law firm’s bank accounts to launder hundreds of thousands of dollars and to protect a drug-trafficking organization.

The indictment alleges Ravenell participated in a conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana.

Prosecutors also allege he obtained access to incarcerated co-conspirators he did not represent, so he could try to improperly influence their testimony.

He’s charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit money laundering and narcotics conspiracy.

