Baltimore defense attorney loses bid for new trial

BALTIMORE — A prominent Baltimore defense attorney has lost his bid for a new trial on charges of money laundering for a drug organization.

The Baltimore Sun reports that attorney Ken Ravenell sought a new trial on the grounds that jurors weren’t property instructed before their deliberations. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady denied the request, writing in his ruling that the court followed all the correct procedures during Ravenell’s first trial.