Baltimore defense attorney loses bid for new trial

BALTIMORE — A prominent Baltimore defense attorney has lost his bid for a new trial on charges of money laundering for a drug organization.
In December, Ravenell, 61, was convicted of money laundering, but was acquitted of narcotics, conspiracy and racketeering charges. Prosecutors alleged that he helped a multistate operation run by drug kingpin Richard Byrd, who was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 26 years in prison.
Several prominent defense attorneys criticized the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland for how prosecutors handled the case, accusing them of disrespecting the legal profession.
Ravenell is scheduled to be sentenced May 27. Prosecutors are asking for eight years in prison, while Ravenell’s attorney is seeking probation.