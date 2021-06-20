“Now that Baltimore is beginning to emerge from the pandemic and recover from its impacts, we recognize that retailers and residents could benefit from additional time to adopt this important change,” Scott said in a news release.
This is the second time the ban has been pushed back. It was moved in January to July 9 because of the economic hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The ban requires shoppers at grocery stores, restaurants and other retailers to bring their own reusable bags. Otherwise, they must purchase a paper or compostable bag for 5 cents.
“We had hoped that by summer, everything would have been more amenable to the rollout,” said the city’s director of sustainability, Lisa McNeilly. “But what we’ve seen is that there continued to be some concerns from retailers about using reusable bags and having the capacity for it.”