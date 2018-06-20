ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Baltimore delegate is asking leading lawmakers to provide an update on an investigation by the General Assembly’s ethics committee into a Baltimore lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations.

Del. Mary Washington made the request about the investigation into Del. Curt Anderson on Wednesday to the legislature’s presiding officers.

Washington asked for an interim report on the status of the investigation to be released by the end of the week. Maryland’s primary is Tuesday.

House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller responded in a letter saying the procedure is confidential by law and declined to interfere with the proceedings.

Anderson, a Democrat, has denied the allegations.

The Baltimore Sun first reported the existence of the investigation on Friday.

