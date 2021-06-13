For the show, Chin and Daym check out a fried pork belly sandwich from Between Two Buns in Mount Vernon, the Colossal Crab sandwich at the Local Oyster in Mount Vernon and assorted dumplings from Chin’s restaurant, Pinch Dumplings in Mount Vernon, in which he is a majority owner. Chin also teaches Daym the difference between male and female crabs. And while Chin has been featured in two episodes of “Food Paradise” on the Travel Channel and the Cooking Channel, and in various advertisements, this is the most screen time he has had in such a prominent position.