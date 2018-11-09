BALTIMORE — Baltimore is hosting a three-day convention for those seeking a measure of clarity about extraterrestrials or just hoping to rub shoulders with actors from their favorite science fiction TV shows.

AlienCon 2018 starts Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center. Organizers say the three-day gathering will feature original programming, various exhibits, merchandise vendors and fan competitions.

It will also offer some celebrity appearances, including actress Jenna Coleman of “Doctor Who” and Michael Dorn, who played the Klingon Worf on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

The central theme of the convention is to explore theories that aliens once visited, and perhaps populated, the planet. Tickets are $61 per day.

